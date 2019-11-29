Missoni Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

For pre-fall, Angela Missoni chose a superstar of Andy Warhol’s Factory as muse: Model, actress and makeup artist Jane Forth inspired the glossy and posh collection.

A Seventies mood resonated in the earthy colors and in certain designs, such as fitted polo shirts with intarsia collars matched with flared knitted pants sprouting tiny ruffles at the hems.

The collection was strong on dresses, spanning from mini styles worn with textured stockings to fitted midi frocks. Mannish striped shirts were layered under knitted vests with metallic touches and paired with streamlined skirts.

Setting aside its iconic bold graphics, this season Missoni embraced softness with tonal experimentations on knitwear and outerwear, sometimes crafted from a feminine version of a classic sartorial tweed.

A sporty touch was also introduced via reversible, slightly padded jackets with a unisex fit, which combined knits and nylon printed with a pattern where the Missoni logo popped up from a wild animal motif.