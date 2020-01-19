MSGM Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

Massimo Giorgetti said starting with this season, he decided to put some clear distance between pre-collections and the runway shows.

“Pre-collections will be meant to offer the right products for the right seasons, while I’ll let my creativity break free for the shows,” said the designer. Giorgetti’s strategy reflects the original spirit of pre-collections, which, before the advent of midseason destination shows, were born to meet pure commercial needs.

However, while commercially savvy, MSGM’s collection wasn’t too safe. Inspired by the city where he lives, Giorgetti looked at iconic Milanese architects, including Giò Ponti and Osvaldo Borsani, to find a certain cleanness and sophistication that he injected into his lineup. More sartorial and bourgeoise pieces, including herringbone coats, eco-leather dresses with feminine details and chic fluid shirt dresses, were juxtaposed with the brand’s signature urban, playful designs, such as oversize Bermuda pants, maxi color block sweatshirts and oversized puffers.

A charming vintage upholstery pattern was rendered on jacquard coats and printed on denim jackets and pants, while a fun print of carnivorous plants, which was also used in the latest men’s collection, was splashed on a midiskirt, on a belted cotton shirtdress, as well as on a camp shirt.

MSGM’s colorful approach also resulted in furry mohair coats worked in bright yellow and turquoise, as well as in the orange and purple loose knits embellished with bows.

With this collection, Giorgetti demonstrated that a proper merchandising strategy doesn’t kill creativity but enables brands to fulfill customers’ needs.