No. 21 Pre-Fall 2020

In the year of the 10th anniversary of the brand, Alessandro Dell’Acqua wanted to celebrate No. 21’s signature elements with the pre-fall collection.

“There are no re-editions of pieces, we just focused on those elements [that] contributed to the success of the brand over the past decade,” said the designer, who set aside any nostalgic approaches to deliver a charming lineup, which actually demonstrated the maturation of the label.

Plaid patterns, leopard motifs, masculine and feminine duplicity, bows, feminine knits, lace inserts, as well as classic designs such as the peacoat or the high-waisted pencil skirt were some of the elements that Dell’Acqua picked from No. 21’s archives to make them appeal to women in 2020.

Fully expressing the designer’s passion for intriguing sensuality, a black minidress revealed a see-through devoré velvet graphic insert on the bodice and a red leather skirt was paired with a cardigan showing a feminine heart-shaped neckline.

Balancing the masculine and the feminine, a mannish baby blue camp shirt with an applied pocket embellished with micro studs was tucked into an allover sequined leopard miniskirt and matched with a laid-back robe coat, while the urban and the sophisticated met in a look of a bomber worn with a plissé lace skirt showing a shimmering gold detail.

Established as a contemporary collection of essentials with a feminine twist, No. 21 has evolved into a luxury brand able to meet the needs of both cool kids and refined uptown ladies.