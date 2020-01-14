Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Lorenzo Serafini kept it fresh, feminine and romantic for pre-fall.

The designer teamed with famed textile firm Liberty London for a range of co-branded floral pieces, including lightweight frocks and blouses with Victorian-inspired details, as well as denim jackets and pants punctuated with floral details.

These cute, lively styles were juxtaposed in the collection with early Seventies staples, such as an eco-leather fringed jacket paired with jeans tucked into over-the-knee-length boots and a duffel coat with rounded shoulders. Indeed, shoulders were the focal point of a range of chic textured silk dresses, spanning from a covetable wrap style with a plunging neckline and tone-on-tone floral applications at the waist to a glamorous mini frock trimmed with feathers.