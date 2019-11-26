Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2020

Audacious and feisty are the words to best describe the attitude of the Roberto Cavalli pre-fall collection, conceived by the in-house design team.

Taking inspiration from images of Celtic women, portrayed in literature as fierce and brave commanders, as well as by the intriguing atmosphere of King Arthur’s Avalon island, the brand’s designers created a commercially savvy lineup offering a fresh take on the Florentine fashion house’s DNA.

Wild animal prints, revisited with a painterly filter, were juxtaposed to mannish sartorial patterns, precious devoré velvets and intricate embroideries in a lineup spanning from impeccable sartorial rigor to hyper feminine sensuality.

Spencer jackets were matched with high-waisted pants for a mannish attitude, which was counterbalanced by the languid silhouettes of featherweight plissé dresses and gowns with high slits and sensual cutouts.

Embodying the brand’s idea of power dressing, coats and capes showed a martial appeal, while sexy armor-like frocks were the uniforms of contemporary female warriors.