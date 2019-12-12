Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2020

With pre-fall delivering in store between May and June, creative director Paul Andrew wanted to inject an authentic sense of lightness in the collection.

“We approach the pre-fall season with a buy-now-wear-now attitude,” he said, referring to the lightweight fabrications he employed for the collection, which exuded the charming atmosphere of an endless summer. And summer time means holidays for the most, including Andrew. “These are pieces you can pack in the suitcase and, when you pull them out, they look impeccable.”

Offering a sophisticated lineup of essentials with a twist, the designer, for example, created soft constructed suits showing jackets with front pleats, easy-chic knitted frocks highlighting the sinuous silhouette of the feminine body, as well as shirtdresses enriched with delicate drapes, which also peppered a stretch leather miniskirt worn with a cozy crewneck sweater.

There was something quintessentially Nineties’ in the denim pieces, including a pair of wide-legged pants shown with a simple knitted camisole and a wrap skirt matched with a belted jacket and a striped shirt for a touch of preppy everyday elegance.

A comfortable sense of ease also defined the outerwear offering, which spanned from a fluid trench punctuated by leather details to a slightly oversized shearling coat designed to face the first cold fronts when fall fast approaches.