Sara Battaglia Pre-Fall 2020

Playing with contrasts, Sara Battaglia combined simple lines inspired by the rationalist art movement with a certain exuberance referring postmodernism.

Structured shapes defined the sartorial suits with strong shoulders and pleats putting the focus on the waist, while a simple tunic frock revealed dramatic draped sleeves. More quotidian quilted miniskirts and high-waisted pants punctuated by metallic snaps were juxtaposed to full skirts worn with simple shirts, as well as wide-leg, high-waisted pants in shiny fabrics worn with blouses showing soft bows at the collar.

Offering a wearable wardrobe for women who like to stand out from the crowd, the collection also included eye-catching outerwear styles, including an oversize quilted coat and a lacquered cape with satin lapels.