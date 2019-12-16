Sportmax Pre-Fall 2020

Further elaborating the narrative of the spring show, Sportmax injected a nautical inspiration into its pre-fall collection. In particular, sea captain’s uniforms influenced the silhouettes of belted jackets and buttoned dresses, where the overall rigor of shapes was tempered by the softer construction of sleeves and shoulders for a touch of discreet romanticism.

Drawing an elongated, slim silhouette, long belted vests and tunic tops were worn over clean pants, while suits were developed in different proportions, from the fluid, mannish volumes of a bright red style, showing a double-breasted blazer, to the more feminine shape of a knitted number consisting of a tiny jacket with leather details coordinated with a slightly flared skirt.

The brand’s signature trench was rendered in a range of options, from classic beige bonded cotton to vibrant red leather, while coats were crafted from wool and cashmere in a palette that spanned from a timeless navy blue to a vivacious yellow tone.