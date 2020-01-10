Versace Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

The concept of uniform was key at Versace this pre-fall.

Empowering women, making them looking and feeling strong has always been one of Donatella Versace’s top priorities. A prerogative that was still at the top of her agenda this season, as she demonstrated with a lineup focused on the concept of uniform.

But forget conformity and pure utility. Versace’s uniform was distinctive, elegant, always a bit sensual. Setting aside previous seasons’ more street appeal, she focused on sartorial, reflecting a major current trend in the industry.

Impeccably cut silhouettes were matched with classic patterns stolen from the world of tailoring, such as houndstooth, Prince of Wales and plaids, but they got a Versace treatment with the addition of prints and embroideries of roses, a new flower in the brand’s signature bouquet.

Moto zippers ran across minidresses, flared skirts and leather tunics, which offered a signature take on a slick, sophisticated biker mood.

Exploring uniforms, Versace couldn’t resist some military flare, which echoed in martial jackets and fluid silk shirtdresses revealing constructed shoulders, gold buttons and safety-pin closures.

Versace’s iconic irresistible, bold glamour was also delivered via mini bustier frocks allover embroidered with beads drawing a leopard pattern, while a high slit black gown with a graphic neckline was embellished with exquisite floral decors at the bodice.