Derek Lam 10 Crosby Pre-Fall 2020

Venice is a special place, with his history and architectural wonders. It’s a destination Derek Lam has visited many times and it still holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s a beautiful place that really is worth revisiting,” he said of the city that inspired his latest pre-fall outing for 10 Crosby Derek Lam. “Each time I find new things to love.”

Technically it is pre-fall, but he says he thinks of the “season” as summer, and to that point he put forth a colorful collection of pieces meant for a luxurious vacation.

Drawings of venetian monuments on souvenir prints came on easy shirtdresses and were seen again on blouse paired with a coated nylon track pan, a way to elevate the kitschy-ness of the print with a bit of sporty edge. Simple dresses done in soft ambers — the colors of the canal sunset — came with smocking details, puff shoulders and ruffles. He used rich blues and greens, like on a liquid-like slipdress with lace trim. Lam’s take on La Dolce Vita.

The old-world Italian town definitely has some clichés, like the ubiquitous gondola boatman, but Lam’s takes the nautical idea and injects it with a chic twist using gold buttons on knits, a gray sweatshirt and, of course, brightly colored striped tops. A men’s wear check print gets a redo with a purple metallic glaze, producing a loosely fitted take on suiting, and Italian peacocking. Casual washed linens, simple jersey dresses and some sexy cargo pants in liquid-like fabrics rounded out the offering. He introduced a new “beach knit” made from cotton, but with a weave that mimics the feel and weight of a light summer cashmere, perfect to put over any of the dress in the collection for a night on the water.

The collection has all the Lam marquee pieces — easy separates, sharp suiting, knits and a wide variety of feminine dresses, making for a fully throughout and effortlessly chic take on a summer vacation wardrobe.