Akris Pre-Fall 2020

Often at Akris, there is an artistic connection layered throughout designer Albert Kriemler’s work. But for pre-fall it’s about a celebration. This season is Kriemler‘s 40th year at the helm of the brand’s design.

To mark the millstone, he crafted a collection of signature pieces full of the house codes he has developed over the last four decades. It shaped up to be a greatest hits collection, not about archival pieces but rather some new versions of staple ideas of the house.

The materials are one such staple he has evolved over the years: Horsehair details on a double-faced gilet, a printed top with pajama pants with a revived Seventies print from Kriemler’s father, a coat suit with a sleek pant in an extra light wool, and some technical fabrics which were used on a mix of pieces.

Daywear took the focus, with a mix of suiting and dress shapes, but there were some intriguing evening ideas, too, like a monochromatic number made up of a green double-breasted sequined blazer paired with a leather pant.

One look that was a real celebratory piece was a black evening gown with a skirt made of a square grid of St. Gallen embroidery.

The lineup was decidedly autumnal with a mix of interesting outerwear ideas, like a double-faced cashmere car coat, suede moto jacket, a sharply cut black bomber or a light parka made of crease-resistant silk organza.