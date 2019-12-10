Baja East Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

“Over the six years I’ve done collections, I would just think I had to make something super brand new every single season,” Scott Studenberg recalled of Baja East past. “When I started thinking about relaunching the brand, it’s really a disservice to my clients, they see it and it’s gone. I want to go slower.” For his second season of Baja’s reissue, Studenberg reworked signature silhouettes and ideas from spring into a fresh collection that mixed glam and ease into one chic, streamlined collection.

Traditional Baja hoodies and T-shirts (with new sharp shoulder pads) came with sequined fringe and playful graphics. They looked just as cool dressed up with an icy gray blazer and strapless gown, worn as a maxiskirt, as they did with printed biker shorts. While Studenberg’s clients will likely wear his chic blazers as minidresses, they looked even more intriguing atop a black “Baja Burger” graphic T, baby blue high-slit cascade skirt and matching, cotton ribbed joggers or in an all white cotton and Lycra miniskirt and bra-top set.

“A sunset desert disco party,” the designer coined his lineup, which was inspired by the city of Joshua Tree. Studenberg continued his blurred motif of running horses in a pale blue and purple haze, jaguar prints and High Priestess graphics onto daywear while evening options varied in silhouette. Fresh takes on cascade skirts were offered in bohemian wrapped, or unwrapped, shapes and versatile scarf gowns came with high slits and lighter fringed accents, rather than allover embellishments, for easy wearability. His eccentric accessories — fringed bucket hats that hid the wearer’s face (and blocked out any negative energy) — topped off the looks, completing his array of easygoing, consistent fashionable glam.