Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2020

Heading into the pre-fall season, Brock Collection designers Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar wanted to bring a moodier view into their collection. Vassar expressed it as a departure from last season’s more airy and light offering, which opened with mostly white, billowing looks. In their pre-fall look book images, Vassar narrated the moodiness as “cramped,” having been inspired by the close-up cinematography of “The Beguiled”; while the clothes wouldn’t be described as so, they lent themselves to the more undone lens through styling and the collection’s darker palette — although there were certainly still ample white and floral printed offerings.

“Back to the equestrian sense of the dark romance and the juxtaposition of flirty,” Brock said of the expanded selection of tailored silhouettes — jackets and coats — which, he added, will be developed further for fall. Throughout the collection, textures came through smocking, exposed darts and raw edges, as well as through new embroidered cozy knits.

“When you break it down into pieces, we wanted it to be more buy-now-wear-now and approachable,” Brock explained. There were ample leather offerings, as in a clean leather blazer atop plaid midiskirt or lilac floral dresses with romantic, puffed sleeves or corseted waists; the duo introduced printed stretch cotton into the collection for the first time as well. Vassar noted the lineup was mixed as a bit of commercial, with their airy dresses and little tops, and a bit of evening, including standouts like a strapless, corseted floral number or any one of their three, all-black flounced frocks. Overall, the lineup felt more rounded out and mature, with beautiful options from day into evening.