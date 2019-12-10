Cinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Jane Siskin is one busy woman. It’s two weeks before Christmas and the designer will be hitting up five cities with the resort collection to FaceTime with store associates and engage with customers, before coming back to New York for the holiday and doing it all over again in January and February.

She’s learned a lot from these interactions, namely that she’s designing for women like herself: multifaceted, hardworking, who want to feel pretty, sexy and empowered all at once. For her pre-collection, she expanded upon the Seventies narrative introduced the past couple of seasons to include modern takes on classic suiting. It’s not hard to understand why; she drew similarities of versatility, practicality and wearability between what she wore to work then and what she sees women wearing now.

But she didn’t just make suits. And she definitely didn’t make pieces for women who don’t want to stand out. She cut a blazer dress with pushed-up sleeves in a soft, feminine pink, utilizing the same shiny fabric on a cinnamon brown two-piece set and similar feminine sleeve treatments on a lightweight bomber-blazer hybrid and men’s wear-inspired shirting. Suits were playful and cool, inspired by the era to include ruffle trims or floral embroidery atop a great pink number.

These were undercut with a day-to-night transitional quality, as were striped shirtdresses, a swishy dress cut in the season’s floral print and a chic black dress with puff sleeves that could be dressed down when styled over shirting and dressed up with heels. The main takeaway was a sense of ease, which applied even to a youthful evening look consisting of a pink crop top and long orange skirt, both glossed over to highlight vibrancy.