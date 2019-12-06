Coach 1941 Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Stuart Vevers is taking us all on a camping trip or, better yet, a glamping one. Taken with the idea of outdoor adventure, the designer put forth a pre-collection that blends a thread of sporty utility with the New York-centricity he began with spring.

He ran with the theme of “Big Apple Camp,” hitting on a narrative of outdoorsy urban dress for a trip to a rooftop garden or Central Park. Style codes drew reference from nostalgic childhood movies like “E.T.” to personal camping trips he took with his family in the late Seventies and early Eighties.

Silhouettes erred on the side of retro glam, including a flirty striped cardigan tucked into leather belted shorts; polos with elongated piqué collars; and a posh suede multipocket jacket paired with a soft skirt that had a playful apple print. The latter look was grounded by chunky heeled boots reminiscent of impractical campsite footwear Vevers saw as a kid. “The personal always creeps in there,” he mused during a walk-through.

He had fun elsewhere through a “Big Apple Camp” slogan printed in disco-era lettering and onto faded camp T-shirts with double collars, and positioned signature chambray button-downs against colorful, lightweight leather jackets that further expanded the brand’s leather outerwear offering with a nostalgic bent. He topped these off with cross-body bags with colorful new carabiner key fobs Vevers jokingly referred to as “parasites” because of how they easily attach and hang on.

The camping theme translated onto the men’s wear offering as well, but with a sportier touch — offering the Coach man a mix of youthful and athletic pieces that incorporated strong utility elements — such as a mid-length parka with oversized patch pockets, a packable poncho and drawstring fitted cargo pants.

The designer added a bit of nostalgia with the inclusion of a variety of retro prints, from spooky T-shirts with skull prints and a cabin in the woods to incorporating apples as well as a retro brown coach bag print on shirts and polos.

Standout pieces included a green shearling vest, yellow checkered pants with an emerald green elastic waistband, and a green blouson leather jacket with a slightly generous collar, adding that Seventies wink to his modern take on glamping in the city.