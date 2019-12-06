Dennis Basso Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Pre-fall 2020 has Dennis Basso taking a romantic stroll in the garden.

While some of his contemporaries are loading up the season with summery fare, Basso has his feet firmly planted in the world of fall.

After 36 years in the business, Basso is fond of saying he’s dressed whole generations of families, and over the past few seasons he has taken strides to inject some youthful energy into his work. His fur handiwork delivered this point, with shorter evening coats, a wrap that could double as a scarf, and tiered chubbies. Overall, the fur lineup had cleaner silhouettes. Some were in cashmere fur, a new fabric for the brand.

His garden had florals, in prints and embellishments. One large flower print was blown out on a navy fabric, which was used on a section of pieces, from dresses to a few jackets, like a parka with cargo details and sporty zip-up details, it was lined with sheared mink inside, and nipped at the waist with a bungie-like chord. The style had a youthful, but still very uptown flare. His garden party continued on day dresses, cocktail frocks and ballgowns. Eveningwear came lightweight and airy.

“Mixing and matching,” Basso said of a little fur jacket he styled with a youngish dress. “Much of this can be worn all year-round. It’s my twist on modern dressing.”