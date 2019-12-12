Jonathan Simkhai Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Shot in various parts of Los Angeles — from industrial Ventura and the beach to empty parking lots by the airport — Jonathan Simkhai explored empty spaces in the vast city as a means to finding solitude. It’s clear that his newfound home has had an impact on his designs — a muted palette derived from sunsets, easy shapes and overall sense of relaxation. (There was even a playful marijuana print on a breezy day dress, but that was an outlier in the lineup).

In keeping things clean and minimal, he rendered the pre-collection in pared-back silhouettes with intricate detailing: think slipdresses inset with lace and a short dress outlined with topstitching and an apron skirt. Simkhai has built his brand, now almost 10 years old, on the foundation of a masculine-feminine dichotomy, which fueled the design of blazers with soft pleating and lace detail, and an innovative khaki jumpsuit with a deceiving trenchcoat exterior. There were some other great workwear options, too — as in a sturdy pinstriped romper and utility jacket with matching pants — that accompanied signatures like pretty lace patchwork dresses and knit dresses and similar two-pieces with button-down fronts.

