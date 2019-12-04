Kobi Halperin Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

The beauty behind Kobi Halperin is that the clothes always reflect a story. In culturally ambiguous embroideries, prints and textiles are hints of the designer’s personal and professional travels rendered into polished and sophisticated pieces that manage to live in the same world.

The pre-fall collection was no different. It started at the Met and ended in Capri, where Halperin drew similarities between ancient Greek vases and Capri clays finished off with a shiny gloss. He was drawn to “the idea of starting something from scratch, taking a raw material and giving it all the workmanship and creating something new. That’s what we’re all about as a brand,” he said in his showroom.

He mixed intricate stitch motifs quirkily with prints that didn’t completely match, and utilized the same floral motif on cheery digitally printed blouses and as embroidery on a sheer frock with sequined slip. He provided true summer pieces with tulle meant to be layered and drapy blouses with special pleating. Tailoring proved particularly strong and included standouts like a lightweight satin blazer, a fun printed blazer in dual tone colorway, and other jackets with a hand-touch more akin to button-downs.

Halperin ended by saying: “It’s about seeing the story. You’re buying an item, but you want to see the story. I feel like when you see the relationship between the print, the embroidery, the sequins, I think that’s what makes it all more appealing.”