For Lafayette 148’s pre-fall collection, creative director Emily Smith pushed aside an overarching, thematic idea and welcomed seasonal sensibility. While her usual muses of artists and their works were not at the forefront, artful ideas made their way into the collection, à la hand-painted florals and an Indian-summeresque palette. For instance, an easy tan dress with poufed sleeves covered in white blooms that felt perfect for high summer; ditto to a matching pant paired with nubby basket-weave inspired sweater, an unlined, breezy blazer and sleek topcoat.

No matter the summer occasion, the collection had it — a tiered and pleated pale emerald colored dress or bronzed orange silk charmeuse skirt set for weddings; clean, earth-toned suiting for the office and poplin tops and dresses with rounded, poufed sleeves for everything in between. The collection held plenty of versatility, as in a grouping of striped options (printed, yarn-dyed and knit) and hydrangea print frocks (which came both embellished and through multiple colorways), with special moments for layering (a beautiful, painstakingly hand-done chevron weave leather skirt). Overall, the lighthearted, “not-so-serious” lineup offered seriously good clothing.