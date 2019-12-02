Lela Rose Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

For the pre-fall season, designer Lela Rose injected her romantic silhouettes with nostalgic details inspired by her love of the American West into a collection that paid homage to the Texan ranch built by her late father, Rusty Rose. Over the years, and many momentous occasions (Rose’s rehearsal dinner, 20-year wedding anniversary and this year’s Thanksgiving), the “Rey Rosa” ranch (located in Italy, Tex.) has provided significant importance for the designer and her family.

These moments of homage could be found directly within her pre-fall collection on a signature Western toile: her father’s first Boykin Spaniel called Phoebe, a cowgirl (who Rose pretended was herself), Texas bluebonnets, and desert songbirds and barn owls (Rose’s father had been an avid ornithologist) adorned navy and white dresses with light ruffles or puffed and fringed sleeves.

“It’s special to do something that is kind of in honor of him and what he built,” Rose said of her motif-emblazoned handkerchiefs and outstanding quilted blue skirt.

Leaning into the western influence elsewhere just-so, wildflowers — both oversize and embroidered or lightly printed in strands — adorned frocks while sewn-in fringed sashes offered festive belting to sunset-hued solid colored dresses. Rose rounded out the collection with a fresh plaid assortment, like a stellar orange and green tiered strapless number.