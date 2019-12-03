Lorod Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

For pre-fall, Lauren Rodriguez drew inspiration from children growing up during the Space Age, specifically in 1957 when Sputnik took off, and Apollo 11 afterward in 1969. During this time, synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon and spandex were being invented. This prompted Rodriguez to bring newness in the form of fabrics, custom prints and accessories.

“This season we played around with fabrics, a small reference to space, but we’re trying to not be as overt; we don’t want it to feel cheesy,” she said at a preview. She introduced a new wrinkle fabric in both navy and light gray that provided a futuristic and space aged feel in the form of a minimalistic collared long-sleeve dress with a high slit up the side, and another in a navy Western-American top.

She created a custom print — a digital rendering of gingham — in a futuristic way, too. This new print was introduced as a recycled polyester trenchcoat, a long-sleeve floor length turtleneck dress, trousers and a crew neck long-sleeve top. New, fine gauge reversible knits in various check patterns were a great preppy layering technique. The brand’s classic “Chore” suit, a utilitarian-style jacket, was updated with inspiration from the Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz,” in light gray with cream pockets — a gender-neutral option in the brand’s masculine-feminine push-pull.