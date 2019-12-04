Marissa Webb Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Marissa Webb decided to edit down this season’s collection to more intentional pieces and focus more on her core classic styles. “We never have an inspiration,” said Webb, whose signature colors of greens, browns and camo were present in her pre-fall collection.

This season’s shapes are more “slouchy,” like the knit sweaters that can double as a chic top paired with trousers or jeans or can be worn with knee-high boots comes in an assortment of colors. A standout piece was the long-sleeved button-down shirtdress that ties in front; it also comes in black, brown and camo green.

There were still touches of masculinity within the collection with the tailored suiting in both black and pastel pink. For those homebodies, Webb designed loungewear in the form of high-waisted sweats and sweatshirt in black and white and also a sweatshirt that zips open at the neck and Bermuda sweat shorts that can be worn from the couch to brunch.