Markarian Pre-Fall 2020

“I was channeling [Sandro] Botticelli’s ‘Birth of Venus’-meets-old-Hollywood, which is totally random,” quipped Markarian designer Alexandre O’Neill. Over the seasons, O’Neill has fine-tuned her fashionably fun, feminine lineups with light touches of contrasting ideas.

Shimmering frocks were aplenty — O’Neill used iridescent paillettes to cover modern, princess-y dresses with poufed sleeves; the idea even came into daywear (a continually expanding section of the designer’s offering) à la a pink set of “glam-jams.” Gowns came more slinky — channeling contemporary takes on old Hollywood glamour — than prior season’s voluminous offerings, as in a drapy white gown with floral belt or a standout pailette adorned and embroidered, glistening gown with contrasting yellow poufed sleeves covered in hand done organza flowers. The lineup was fresh and light with yellow, pink and orange dresses (and even a hot pink suiting option) alongside signature romantic floral jacquard separates, O’Neill’s fun-loving mix of evening-, day- and bridalwear, proving yet another strong collection.