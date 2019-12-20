Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2020

Photographer Robert Fairer and his wife and agent, Vanessa, mined 400 images from about 35,000 images from their personal Dior archives to create their new book. ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ The Thames & Hudson-published page-turner “John Galliano for Dior” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and revelry pre- and post-runway spanning from 1996 to 2011.⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ All these years later, Fairer said each image brings back a memory including the moment right before and right after each shot was taken. “I look at them and think, ‘How the hell did I do that?’⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ As for Galliano’s talent, Fairer said, “It’s unrivaled — there are so many references going on but his signature style is in there, paired with Dior’s original silhouette. For me, it’s the most wondrous surprise every season, when I go back. What’s going to be thrown in front of me this time? It’s pure delight.”⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Report: Rosemary Feitelberg ⁣⁣⁣ 📸: @robert_fairer⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ —⁣⁣ #wwdfashion ⁣⁣ #dior⁣⁣ #johngalliano ⁣⁣ #robertfairer