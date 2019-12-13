Galleries

Going into the season, Hungarian designer Sandra Sandor wanted to infuse minimalism into Nanushka’s pre-fall collection. The inspiration lent itself well to the brand, which has become known for its modern bohemian garb. Asymmetric, cold-shoulder knits and trumpet skirts infused newness to the lineup, layered with signature oversize shirts and easy trousers. Rich textures were abundant, especially in leather — vegan leathers came in pleated offerings (in both box and sunray pleats) as well as in a cropped and wrapped black top or asymmetric hemmed skirts, while patchworked leather offerings were composed mostly of upcycled materials. Both ideas, Sandor noted, would continue into the brand’s fall collection, as would its expanded offering of core denim and year-round layering basics.

Silhouettes felt slightly longer and leaner than before and feminine silk sets and slouchy knitwear were topped with new double-faced wool jackets, styled with strappy sandals and urban chunky boots. Aside from a check- or plaid-print, minimalism was rendered into the clean palette of whites, browns, black and butter yellow — Sandor described the lot as “monastic.” Overall the collection made for a strong, contemporary take on Nineties minimalism within the consistency that Nanushka is successful for.