Nicole Miller Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

“I was channeling Pattie Boyd and Francoise [Hardy] in that era,” designer Nicole Miller informed of her seasonal muses, noting that her pre-fall collection melded a crossover of the Seventies and Eighties styles, adding, “in the midst of it all, I went to Arizona.”

While traveling to Scottsdale, Miller connected with the works of Frank Lloyd Wright — specifically his desert home, Taliesin West, (where she and her team were given a private tour) and the former interior designs of the Biltmore hotel (where Miller and her team stayed during their trip). The architect’s work was infused into pre-fall through a palette of clay, salmon and turquoise, rooted in earthy greens and muted tones. The colors rendered into a variety of desert floral printed frocks, both vivid and subdued hues with ruched details and slightly puffed sleeves.

Seventies suiting with slight bell-bottom flared pants were offered up in plaid, as a denim tuxedo set or most appealing, in black leather with embroidered floral appliqués. Little black dresses lightly nodded to the Eighties, and felt at home within Miller’s tough-girl repertoire while a graphic, lurex floral jacquard selection added retro appeal, a sleeveless tunic over flared trousers proved to be one of the best looks of the lot.