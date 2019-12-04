Nili Lotan Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

From season to season, Nili Lotan’s designs continually re-create her ideal Seventies rock-‘n’-roll aesthetic into one seamless wardrobe. For pre-fall, the designer took on the season with a new approach that welcomed a collection full of essentials for the months the collection hits stores.

“I’ve decided I’m not calling it pre-fall because I think it’s very confusing,” Lotan revealed during a walk-through of the three-drop collection, which she aptly renamed “May,” “June” and “July.” Within each drop, Lotan designed three cohesive stories of aspirational clothes that her woman, across the globe, desires in those months. The overall theme: Parisian cool meets Seventies rock ‘n’ roll; images of Jane Birkin and Françoise Hardy filled the designer’s mood boards throughout all three stories. For May, Lotan took on evening, the best came through slinky black sequined or sheer tops with leather bottoms; there was also an updated version of her signature slipdress.

For June and July, Lotan approached daywear, which made up a majority of the collection. “The ultimate French woman in the Seventies…the whole collection was based around denim, and whatever goes with it,” the designer explained. Chic navy suit jackets atop crisp white shirting and fresh Bermuda jean shorts or a striped sailor T-shirt with one of her new bootleg, flared or straight let pants felt just right for June. July brought about a more autumnal offering, with wallpaper floral printed blouses and jackets aplenty. A buttery leather bomber and sophisticated trenchcoats added the ideal top layers for the season.