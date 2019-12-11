Norma Kamali Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

For pre-fall, Norma Kamali wanted to design just plain fun ready-to-wear — accessible price-point, yes, machine washable, definitely — but fun was at the forefront of her designs.

“Clothes that make you feel good have a lot of weight right now,” mused Norma Kamali. “There’s not much that makes us feel good in the world, but when you put something on and it makes you happy, or you feel like you want to dance it in, that’s a little bit of something…if I’m laughing or dancing, I’m OK.”

Kamali split her lineup into two distinct sections — a black, white and chrome colored set for delivery one, with happy, graphic red injected into delivery two. Classic buffalo plaid returned to her lineup alongside sequins and stripes on flirty frocks and easy-dancing separates. Versatile white shirting options felt super fresh and clean within the lineup of vivacious, functional pieces. Speaking to movement, Kamali also brought back her flowy Super Flare dress for pre-fall, after having designed “leopard-, zebra- and everything under the sun-” printed renditions from her archive specifically for the Brooklyn Museum’s upcoming exhibition, “Studio 54: Night Magic.”

Separate from the main collection, Kamali is also debuting her first array of SPF clothing through an exclusive capsule with Net-a-porter for the pre-fall season. The lineup of biodegradable, bamboo-based SPF 50 garments include mix-and-match separates — for either gender — in lime green, white and black.