Pamella Roland Pre-Fall 2020

Pamella Roland isn’t a designer who reinvents the wheel each season, rather what she does is continue to sharpen her focus, adding bits of newness to her expanding evening narrative.

Abstract black-and-white animal prints, dropped shoulders and some dropped waist silhouettes are ways in which pre-fall sees her entice her customer with newness.

There were new ideas on embellishments — a trademark theme in any Roland collection — like a gown with a two-tone light purple marabou feather corset with crystals woven in or a cocktail shaker made of ombré rows of pinkish tinsel.

Roland’s cocktail dresses are always top sellers at retail and for pre-fall she expands the story with more custom sequins creating a mix of 3-D effects. Each could for sure end up on any number of red carpets as award season begins to ramp up.

Separates for evening? She has them, too. For example, suiting with tulle details or a printed black pant with matching jacket that could be broken up and paired with wardrobe staples like a chunky knit or jean for a daytime event.

Roland also has some more subtle tricks up her sleeve, too. For all the embellishment she uses, each piece felt light, so as to not weigh someone down for a night of dancing. Stretch fabrics were found on many body-con pieces in the collection, ever forgiving and adding mobility. Everything proving that Roland is a designer who knows her DNA and delivers on it.