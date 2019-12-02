Prabal Gurung Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Prabal Gurung has had a lot to reflect on as we close out this decade. In 10 years of business, he’s championed diversity, women’s rights and artisanal craft — all with an eye toward exuberant fashion — culminating in a spring runway show that was as political as it was beautiful.

Now, as the industry takes steps toward safeguarding the environment — see Stella McCartney’s appointment as sustainability adviser at LVMH; Givenchy’s pre-fall collection — Gurung is considering ways to be more sustainable. “The pre-fall 2020 collection is an exploration of the brand’s DNA, and an excavation of our archives, reimagining staple pieces with a modern lens and an eye toward sustainability,” the designer said in a statement.

He issued signature pieces like the cutout button dress in patchwork strips of off-cut fabric, and utilized recycled taffeta (composed of a polyester made of plastic bottles) to craft beautiful hand-pleated dresses. By repurposing prints and fabrics across various silhouettes (a technicolor floral cut into an easy tank dress and empowering suit; a crinkle palm print into pants and a maxi dress covered with previously unused lace), Gurung reduced his overall fabric use by 50 percent.

But it wasn’t just about reducing material excess. Gurung tightened the offering to looks that were seasonless, putting forth iterations of bestsellers including shibori knits with hand-embroidered sequins, powerful suiting with feminine accents and patchwork shirting — making sure to offer the type of joyous fashion that his customers really want.