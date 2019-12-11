Rag & Bone Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

For the pre-fall season, Marcus Wainwright brought his distinct interpretation of California inspired surf and skate to Rag & Bone’s offerings. While the brand has had their Venice-based store for years, Wainwright found the influence of skateboarding creeping into his life more recently due to his son’s latest activity of choice. Besides the fact the lineup was shot on sand and pavement, the lineup didn’t have obvious takes, but rather was styled with the easy and urban, sporty lifestyle in mind.

Women’s and men’s wear ranges were more bright and colorful than usual with hues that spanned from orangesicle to acid green. Blame it on the season. Women’s wear’s continuation of easy dresses and skirts were updated in the bright hues (a lightweight maxidress came in bubblegum pink). These pieces were grounded by strong tailoring in heavier utility jackets as well as suiting in Wainwright’s favorite fabric, a sturdy but soft Japanese wool. Elsewhere, Wainwright worked on perfecting freer, summery takes on classics: a striped shirtdress, linen utility jumpsuits, crocheted and lightweight summer sweaters, and so forth.

In men’s wear, the designer showed a more-playful side — pastel T-shirts and beachy-inspired sweaters to solid and patterned rayon bowling shirts — which he said is “commercially successful” for the brand, especially internationally. Standout pieces included a bowling shirt emblazoned with a skate print and a range of shirts and shorts sporting Hawaiian prints.

“You can take anything iconic and twist it into the narrative of the brand,” he said.

However, he also showed classics: a linen military-inspired jacket, half zips in soft washed hues instead of army green, and a range of lightweight outerwear with technical properties such as waterproofing — Wainwright’s latest obsession. “I love technical fabrics,” he said, “but done in a Rag & Bone way. You have to stay true to who you are as a brand.”