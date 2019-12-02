Sally LaPointe Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

Sally LaPointe’s after hours themed look book — shot on warehouse-lined sidewalks in total darkness — might seem like a detour in the designer’s repertoire of modern elegance. Yet closer examination reveals similar constants of comfortable luxury and powerful silhouettes drawn from the Eighties that evolve upon LaPointe’s vision of youth-driven, fancy-dress alternatives.

It all started with one of her mother’s dresses the designer obsessed over in the Eighties — a flashy sequined animal print number that was easy in shape yet tight around the hips. It provided the collection’s aesthetic reference point: strong shoulders, cinched waists and animal prints. A sequin jumpsuit (a first for the brand), metallic gold tailoring and drapey necklines adorning fitted dresses and one-shoulder tops with side ruching were the closest tether to the decade.

LaPointe’s process behind nighttime outfitting was born out of versatility, with highlights including a gold Neoprene bodysuit and pants both cool and functional, and soft slinky jersey cut into a top and basketball shorts set that easily transitions from day to night without sacrificing comfort along the way.

She brought the collection forward with an undercurrent of both sophistication and cool, like cropped blazers, luxe and lightweight faux leather outerwear and a chic trompe l’oeil cashmere-printed melange georgette dress that was a dead match to actual mongolian cashmere pants. She rounded out the powerfully feminine collection with a crocodile pattern on an off-shoulder dress and gold tailoring that provided a statement, yet were also soft and completely wearable.