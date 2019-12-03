Galleries

For their pre-fall collection, the See by Chloé team gave their chic, Parisian woman a wardrobe filled with urban sophistication inspired by the juxtapositions of West London and the Left Bank Paris. Looks were constructed and layered to contrast the edgy with the more fluid and romantic, as in a great oversize tartan button-down atop lace-trimmed trouser or loungewear patchworked in gray jersey and navy knit fabrics. “Everyday essentials” were a large focus within the collection through outerwear (peacoats), denim (fresh in Bermuda-length or wider utilitarian shapes), sportswear and even new accessories. For instance, the brand’s latest “Ley” hobo bag, which offered up practicality with style in braided or solid napa leather, handcrafted in India.

The collection also lightly referenced cool, English influences from the early Nineties with the more bourgeois, Parisian of the Seventies, like a pair of corduroy trousers in a fresh marigold with poplin shirt or flounced blouse with denim skirt and new knee-high Anya boots that wonderfully referenced Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s Chloé woman. Elsewhere, a charming, “found it at Camden Market”-like nubby sweater atop crisp Bermuda shorts and chunky, patent platform ankle boots melded the distinct styles of the two cities into one enticing look.