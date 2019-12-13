Staud Pre-Fall 2020

Titled “Slow Things,” Sarah Staudinger’s pre-fall collection referenced a mix of playful surf culture with ready-to-wear and accessories that nodded to summer ease and the importance of “slowing down” from the speed of daily life to enjoy the warmer months. The title could also lend itself to how the designer is approaching her work.

Pre-fall was composed of ideas continued from spring — her voluminous silhouettes in recycled tissue nylon and crinkled organza, long-line ponte de roma knit tunics over pants and satin separates have seemingly become signatures. Custom hibiscus flower and a watercolor island prints (with cheeky, hidden surfers and beachgoers), influenced by Staudinger’s “mental vacation to Hawaii,” were splashed onto these silhouettes, making them feel new again in high summer red, aqua, marine green and yellow tones. A sheer, layered tent maxidress covered in palm leaves and hibiscus flowers felt like an ultra cool, modern mumu while a short, relaxed shirtdress echoed Forties Hawaiian silhouettes. The lineup was both playful — with Hawaiian “slow moving creatures” like starfish and snails embroidered onto linen dresses — and romantic — her dégradé gowns offered in new proportions and sun-faded hues.

Staudinger’s designs are a continual example of steady growth and innovation; for pre-fall, her expanding lineup of iconic bags were offered in mesh, with leather trim or sold as a three set, with totes of various materials and sizes, while footwear offered updated sandals and boots.