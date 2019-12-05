Veronica Beard Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Titled “Sundaze,” the Veronica Beard pre-fall collection was made to evoke lazy afternoons and an Indian summer, brimming with easy printed dresses and elegant fluid tailoring.

Designers Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard captured the mood in numerous ways: first, with a saturated palette of warm terra-cotta, mustard, and dusty pink; secondly, through romantic florals at times playfully patchworked together. Highlights included a flattering smocked floral dress and another flirty number pieced together and ruched around the waist.

There was variety in the mixed-media construction, from a more casual knitwear-and-shirting hybrid to a sturdy quilted jacket bringing together denim and the season’s floral print, for pieces that required zero fuss. For all the prints and colors present, the collection remained inviting.

The designers have expanded into so many categories over the past few years — swim, denim, footwear, extended sizing — that one almost forgets about the ubiquitous dickey that started it all. There were some great jacket options here, including a Birdseye blazer with plaid inset along the waist, and a chic mustard blazer adorned with the brand’s new crest buttons. There’s an inherent play on boy-meets-girl when it comes to design, too, seen most evidently in soft military silhouettes that included fluid jumpsuits in multiple colorways, breezy button downs topped off with utility pockets, and a sharp blazer draped and pleated.