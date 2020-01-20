Alanui Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Carlotta Oddi combined bucolic references with touches of grunge in her pre-fall collection for Alanui, inspired by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for adventure and the great outdoors. It echoed her fall proposition for men.

Her appealing patchwork of craft techniques updated with a touch of whimsy incorporated miniature floral motifs — in intarsia or embroidered — on a range of designs, including innovative quilted knits and looks in chunky corduroy or plaid. These rubbed shoulders with a multitude of bandana-patterned cardigans, animal motif designs and chunky knits. New this season was a collaboration with Suicoke on three unisex mule designs reprising the themes of the collection.