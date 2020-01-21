WWD logo

Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Balenciaga

Demna Gvasalia's pre-fall collection took its cue from athleticwear, with the introduction of Balenciaga-branded gym wear.

clock 3hJoelle Diderich

La DoubleJ Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

La Double J

clock 3hAlex Wynne

Tre by Natalie Ratabesi Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Tre by Natalie Ratabesi

clock 6hAlex Wynne

Maison Margiela Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

MM6 Maison Margiela

clock 20hFleur Burlet

Rosie Assoulin Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Rosie Assoulin

clock January 21, 2020Lily Templeton

Zuhair Murad Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Zuhair Murad

clock January 20, 2020Mimosa Spencer

Isabel Marant Pre Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Isabel Marant

clock January 20, 2020Mimosa Spencer

Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2020

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Elie Saab

clock January 20, 2020WWD Staff

Ports 1961 Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Ports 1961

clock January 20, 2020Samantha Conti

Paco Rabanne Men's Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Paco Rabanne

Julien Dossena shopped around in the later decades of the 20th century, playing with the house's future-leaning heritage.

clock January 20, 2020Lily Templeton

Sid Neigum Men's Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Sid Neigum

clock January 20, 2020Alex Wynne

Alanui Pre-Fall2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Alanui

clock January 20, 2020Alex Wynne

The Elder Statesman Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

The Elder Statesman

clock January 20, 2020Lily Templeton

Christian Wijnants Pre-Fall 2020

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Christian Wijnants

clock January 19, 2020WWD Staff

Redemption Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Redemption

clock January 19, 2020Alex Wynne

Off-White Pre-Fall 2020

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Off-White

clock January 19, 2020WWD Staff

Giambattista Valli Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Giambattista Valli

clock January 19, 2020Mimosa Spencer

Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 2020

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Nina Ricci

clock January 18, 2020mirellamalaguti

Y's Pre Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Y’s

clock January 17, 2020Alex Wynne

Maisie Wilen Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Maisie Wilen

clock January 16, 2020Fleur Burlet

Inès & Maréchal Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Inès and Maréchal

clock January 15, 2020Fleur Burlet

Emanuel Ungaro Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Emanuel Ungaro

clock January 15, 2020Alex Wynne

Rochas Pre-Fall 2020

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Rochas

clock January 14, 2020WWD Staff

Chlo Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Chloé

clock January 13, 2020Joelle Diderich

Dior Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Dior

clock December 11, 2019Joelle Diderich

Valentino Pre-Fall 2020 Review

Paris 2020 Pre-Fall

Valentino

clock December 9, 2019Bridget Foley

