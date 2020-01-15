Emanuel Ungaro Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Emanuel Ungaro’s expanded studio team delved deeper into knitwear with this third collection since the label’s revamp, bolstering its technical credentials in what it believes is an underdeveloped category and combining this with an archive-inspired color palette and exclusive prints.

Easy-to-wear knit dresses came in a plethora of shapes and styles — from fuss-free fit-and-flare designs in a combination of ribbing and ottoman lace patterns to a downright slinky number in blue sequins with a deep-V back. Dark yet colorful floral and patchwork prints provided contrast and a welcome bohemian touch.