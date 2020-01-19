Giambattista Valli Pre-Fall 2020

@VirgilAbloh, who predicted recently that streetwear would die, made his fourth collection for @LouisVuitton all about the suit.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ He deconstructed the suit, quite literally, by carving it up into 30 separate pieces that were stitched together so subtly they appeared to float. Cutouts in the shape of the Vuitton monogram livened up a classic white cotton poplin shirt.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It wasn’t hard to picture J Balvin in one of the metallized mink coats, or Tyga in one of the cloud-printed outfits that closed the show (minus the metallic face plate, perhaps).⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “This is inspired by the business districts of the world, and the evolution of the male dress code for business,” Abloh explained in his studio. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @jdiderich⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #louisvuitton ⁣ #pfw⁣