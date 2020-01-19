Giambattista Valli Pre-Fall 2020

- Galleries
Giambattista Valli whipped up a chic collection for his jet-setting, fashion-obsessed luxury consumer, freshening up brand staples and adding new, inventive silhouettes. He used embroidery to apply his signature flower motifs to denim sets — wide-legged trousers and three-quarter-length coats — as well as an ivory sweatshirt, suits and even a cropped sweater vest. For flou, there were the label’s customary chiffon dresses in bright tangerine, dusty rose and an interesting mustard that felt modern. In contrast, ruffled tulle bustier dresses came long or short. New, Mod-flavored pieces added backbone to the lineup — minidresses in black and white tweed, paired with suit jackets, the Sixties flavor channeled with prominent black piping. He also used the tweed for an inventive piece that had puffy, organza sleeves — it was original and looked good.