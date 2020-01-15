Galleries

After years of collaborating with high-end fashion houses, French furrier Inès & Maréchal is now focusing on its own collections, designed by co-founder and creative director Inès Maréchal. For pre-fall, the Paris-based brand, which was launched in 2000, focused on a natural palette of sand, sky blue and light green to create pared-back pieces designed to complement an existing wardrobe.

Inspired by simplicity of brands like Jil Sander and Phoebe Philo’s Celine — as the label is monoproduct, Maréchal designs with her customer’s style in mind — the collection featured timeless pieces that were particularly soothing to the eye: Seventies style high-waisted stretch leather pants in army green, designed to be ultra comfortable; a duck egg-blue belted wool coat; boxy outerwear in the shape of French worker jackets, and a luxurious black mink coat — one of the rare mink pieces of the collection, as the brand has decided to mainly work with byproducts of the meat industry.

Inès & Maréchal only uses natural materials – “I will never, ever do plastic,” said Maréchal — such as leather, lambswool and alpaca. All the furs are sourced via French manufacturer Saga Furs, who works with European pelts and follows the WelFur protocol. The brand collaborates with a handful of Parisian ateliers located around its studio in the 10th arrondissement, a historical fur hub in Paris. “We’ve been working with the same people for over 20 years,” said Maréchal. “But I don’t know what the future holds for furriers like us. Our collaborations stopped when brands decided to switch to cheaper production places. The way things are going, the artisanal technique of well-made, French fur pieces is going to disappear.”