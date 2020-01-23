Koché Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Last year was a big one for Koché designer Christelle Kocher: She won the ANDAM award, then she inked a manufacturing deal with OTB’s production arm Staff International. Her first collection under the new license is a joyful reflection of Kocher’s state of mind; the pre-fall looks were a riot of color and a quality upgrade: all Koché pieces are now 100 percent made in Italy.

The collection was for both genders and mixed high and low: a bright orange ruffled viscose blouse was worn with a matching pair of high-waisted joggers, while luxe wool coats were lined with colorful basketball jerseys. Some pieces were more overtly feminine, while others took on a sporty edge, referencing motocross, basketball or using upcycled football jerseys.

WWD Critique: The collection was a step up in quality and innovation — Koché introduced faux leather made of recycled polyester — and a continuation of Koché’s street-couture aesthetic, all at once youthful, fun and well crafted.