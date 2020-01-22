La DoubleJ Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

J.J. Martin continues to expand her ebullient vintage-inspired universe. New prints evoked giant poppies or postage stamps, worked on a variety of dress styles and a giant tote, while printed velvet designs and a variety of new bag shapes also made their way into the lineup.

Outerwear and knit designs included a hooded cape in a Seventies motif evocative of peacock feathers, also found on an easy-to-wear dress combining a knit top half with a silk skirt. A long wrap cardigan was done in beige with red details — solids are another area of expansion for the brand. “A girl can’t wear only prints,” said Martin.