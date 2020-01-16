Maisie Wilen Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

Maisie Schloss, a former designer for Kanye West’s Yeezy line, chose Paris for her first presentation after her L.A. debut last June — and her trippy silhouettes joyfully clashed with the gilded interiors of the Meurice hotel. Schloss designs under her mother’s maiden name, Wilen, and got lost on her computer creating myriad prints, from a swirling marble motif on a cropped jacket to an Op Art polka-dot print on a latex suit. The designer introduced bags and headbands for pre-fall, hinted at adding more accessories, and has already been approached for a few “cool collaborations.”

WWD Critique: The unique prints happily sat between the futuristic and wacky. The whole collection had a giddy, excitable feel.