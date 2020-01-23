Martin Grant Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Having tinkered in recent years with the timing of his collections and the introduction of men’s wear, Martin Grant is switching gears again, showing only archival looks for his pre-fall collection.

“I’ve gone complete slow fashion. As it’s getting faster and faster, I’ve decided to do the complete opposite,” he explained.

A coat from 1996 is the oldest design culled from Grant’s archives, but most of the patterns he revived are from the last dozen years, such as a red coat with a sculptural shawl collar from 2008. Some of the models will only be available in limited editions of 10 to 30.

The collection also includes dresses, blouses and skirts, as well as new versions of the beige trench famously worn by Meghan Markle. Grant said he plans to offer a selection of vintage looks as part of his collections going forward, an approach that chimes with his pragmatic approach to wardrobe-building.

“It hopefully proves the point that something that is timeless, why not keep going with it, why not bring it back? It still looks fresh,” he said.