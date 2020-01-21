MM6 Maison Margiela Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

How do you represent the passage of time? For the MM6 studio, it can be made tangible by thinking both of the past and future life of the garment you wear. For pre-fall, the brand experimented with different plissé methods to add texture to statement pieces: a black suit and camel wool coat were voluntarily creased by pressing down onto the folded garments, which then kept the haphazard crease marks, making each item unique.

The silhouettes came in nostalgic, slightly faded pastel hues — a lilac shirt, a pistachio-green leather A-line coat, an apricot shirtdress with a ruffled collar — while sand-colored denim and oversize jersey sweaters were bleached and blurred, their initial color revealed once turned inside out. MM6 added a bit of shine by bringing back the mirrored disco fabric used by Martin Margiela in his spring 2009 collection and using emerald green Lurex on soft jumpers and dresses in a nod to “The Wizard of Oz.”

WWD Critique: It was a clever collection that blurred the distinction between genders. In the look book, both men’s and women’s looks were shot on the same model. There was a fun Nineties feel, particularly in the accessories: MM6 debuted a new sneaker for pre-fall featuring its signature tube heel in four colorways, adding a number “6” on the sole to be stamped onto the ground.