Ports 1961 Pre-Fall 2020

The world of Ports 1961 is growing, with artistic director Karl Templer expanding into new categories and broadening out the collection to include denim, via a collaboration with R13 this year, and tailored suiting, which he wants to become an evergreen element of the brand’s offer.

The latest collection was heavy on glammed-up daywear, and evening pieces, too, including trompe l’oeil knit dresses with swingy pleats; printed ones with pussy bow ties and fitted bodices and another done in ripples of lightweight broderie anglaise.

A white shearling coat and a suit made from spongy knit resembling bouclé added a dose of glamour, as did a fine gold chain snaking around the seams of a shrunken baseball jacket. Templer and his design team even jazzed up knitwear, popping buttons resembling gold coins onto the shoulders of chunky cropped sweaters.

Templer expanded the accessories to include boots with pointy toes and oversized buckles — a match for his three-quarter length dresses — strappy sandals with tiny gold screw cap adornments and vintage-looking jewelry such as men’s watch chains and straps in gold and silver.

The denim capsule, which launches later this year, includes cool basics such as wide-leg jeans with a high waist and seams running down the leg, worn-in boyfriend jeans and a jacket with cape-like sleeves giving that all-American basic a sexy, sophisticated touch.

