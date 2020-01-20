With his first pre-fall collection, Sid Neigum chose a cosmic theme, peppering his mathematical designs with celestial motifs. A print evoking the surface of Mars cast orangey tones over a structured pantsuit, while a stormy sky provided the backdrop for a cosy two-in-one coat, its bottom buttoned on, a shape reprised in a crinkled red patent design. Ellipses formed the basis for asymmetric pleated skirts and tops, cut using the “golden ratio” Neigum often integrates in his designs, as well as forming cuff and collar details on dramatic shirts.

