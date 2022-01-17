Andrea Incontri RTW Fall 2022

“This is an evolution, a new chapter,” Andrea Incontri said at the presentation of its namesake line, which returned to the Milan scene with an easy-to-approach collection and a photographic project by Giampaolo Sgura.

To mark the revamp of the brand, Incontri opted for a new logo: the initial of his surname rendered with an oblique tip. Nothing too intricate – just like dressing should be – but with a neat angle.

Incontri’s fashion slant pointed to blurring the lines between genders through cool wardrobe essentials appealing to men and women alike. With its functional and unfussy attitude, outerwear made for the strongest category with different takes on quilted jackets, graphic wool capes and boxy denim jackets with contrast stitching and ribbed, velvet collars.

Knitted separates were form-fitting and rendered in a geometric pattern created by the new logo, which also appeared on tracksuits with a retro flair. Committed to his cross-gender approach, Incontri included a couple of ruffled dresses, but it’s yet to be seen if men living outside Sgura’s images will embrace these styles, too.

Overall, this was a solid return for Incontri, whose pragmatic and covetable designs could feed a more refined and low-key cluster of hype beasts looking for durable items rather than the collab of the moment.