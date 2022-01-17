K-Way RTW Fall 2022

K-Way is trying to elevate its fashion quotient. Cue marquee collaborations with Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs and Play Comme des Garçons — and Monday’s physical fashion show.

The vibe was upbeat and festive at the industrial venue, with too many guests for pandemic times. Once seated, the audience was offered a parade of strong outerwear options: multilayered, puffy and at times cumbersome on men, and glossy, cropped and broad-shouldered for women.

There was a great play between shiny and matte surfaces and a stark contrast between the edgy, ‘90s vibe of vinyl, low-waisted flared pants and the chunky knits and long johns that evoked après-ski catnaps.

Things got a bit experimental as in a men’s tunic-like puffer coat, complete with a rope belt, or vinyl shearling-lined midi skirts, serving the only purpose of showing the versatility of the brand’s codes — think performance fabrics, the iconic yellow, orange and blue tape, and zippers — and conveying a youthful energy.

Here the brand seemed to try to anchor its outerwear prowess to an expanded narrative, maybe to court next-gen kids like it did for the past 60-plus years. The output was cool but repetitive.