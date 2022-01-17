Woolrich RTW Fall 2022

In the first part of the new millennium, Woolrich’s signature parka was the winter uniform for rich kids in Italy. But there’s a much richer history the outerwear specialist now wants to telegraph.

For its fall collection, Woolrich imagined life in the outdoors — where else at a time when strolling en plein air seem to be the safest option? — and rebooted heritage styles drawn from its 200 years’ worth of archives.

Early 20th-century yellow hunter jackets were turned into trapeze coats and 24-ounce heavy overshirts, lightened and sustainably padded, were countryside-ready, while checkered coats and seam-sealed parkas made for sleeker, city commuter looks. They were paired with everyday pieces — corduroy pants, flannel shirts and colorful beanies — for layered and uncomplicated outfits.

The brand cleverly updated the looks to mirror its core values while making them contemporary.