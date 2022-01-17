×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Unilever Continues to Pursue GSK Consumer Healthcare, Despite Three Failed Bids

Fashion

Valentino Launches First Conscious-Driven Sneaker

Fashion

Nino Cerruti Dies at 91

Woolrich RTW Fall 2022

Life in the outdoors? This collection has you covered.

View Gallery 29 Photos
View Gallery 29 Photos
Woolrich, men’s fall 2022 Courtesy of Woolrich

In the first part of the new millennium, Woolrich’s signature parka was the winter uniform for rich kids in Italy. But there’s a much richer history the outerwear specialist now wants to telegraph.

For its fall collection, Woolrich imagined life in the outdoors — where else at a time when strolling en plein air seem to be the safest option? — and rebooted heritage styles drawn from its 200 years’ worth of archives.

Early 20th-century yellow hunter jackets were turned into trapeze coats and 24-ounce heavy overshirts, lightened and sustainably padded, were countryside-ready, while checkered coats and seam-sealed parkas made for sleeker, city commuter looks. They were paired with everyday pieces — corduroy pants, flannel shirts and colorful beanies — for layered and uncomplicated outfits.

Collection Gallery 29 Photos
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

The brand cleverly updated the looks to mirror its core values while making them contemporary.

Woolrich RTW Fall 2022 29 Photos
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
Woolrich Men’s Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad